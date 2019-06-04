The Legacy of Tiananmen Square, 30 Years Later

Type the words “Tiananmen” or “June 4” in a search browser in China, and little, if anything, identifies Beijing’s central square as the site where thousands of people, mostly students, were killed while peacefully demonstrating for democratic reform in 1989. Thirty years later, China’s government is as determined as ever to crush dissent.

