The Legacy of Tiananmen Square, 30 Years Later

Type the words “Tiananmen” or “June 4” in a search browser in China, and little, if anything, identifies Beijing’s central square as the site where thousands of people, mostly students, were killed while peacefully demonstrating for democratic reform in 1989. Thirty years later, China’s government is as determined as ever to crush dissent.

  4. nye191_guironghaoGettyImages_cyberspacenuclearbomb Guirong Hao/Getty Images

    Deterrence in Cyberspace

    Joseph S. Nye

    Understanding deterrence in cyberspace is often difficult, because our minds remain captured by an image of deterrence shaped by the Cold War: a threat of massive retaliation to a nuclear attack by nuclear means. A better analogy is crime: governments can only imperfectly prevent it.

