The Future of the Establishment

As the United States and the United Kingdom gear up for elections in the next year, many are asking if populist nationalism is here to stay, or whether establishment parties can regain control.

Matthew Goodwin, Professor of Politics and International Relations at the University of Kent, joined us in early October in our studios in New York to discuss.

Featured

  2. fischer162_FAYEZ NURELDINEAFPGetty Images_irandefenceministerpowerpoint Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

    The Middle East’s Dangerous New Hegemonic Confrontation

    Joschka Fischer

    Although Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed credit for the sophisticated nighttime strike on Saudi oil facilities last month, the attack was almost certainly launched by Iran. By giving Iran no other option but to demonstrate its military prowess, US President Donald Trump has exposed himself and his Saudi allies as paper tigers.

  3. subacchi27_GettyImages_USchinamoneytear Getty Images

    Locking China Out of the Dollar System

    Paola Subacchi

    By broadening the nexus between economic interest and national security, Trump is encouraging the decoupling of the world’s two largest economies and the emergence of a bipolar world order led by rival hegemons. Beyond fragmenting the trade and financial system that has underpinned the global economy for decades, the stage would be set for a devastating conflict.

  5. brundtland5_JOHN WESSELSAFPGetty Images_ebolaworkerorangefence John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

    Preventing the Next Pandemic

    Gro Harlem Brundtland & Elhadj As Sy

    For too long, health emergencies have been met with a cycle of panic and neglect – an approach that is putting all of us at growing risk. Governments worldwide must start thinking ahead and increase funding at the community, national, and international levels to shore up health systems and prevent the spread of outbreaks.

