The Future of the Establishment
As the United States and the United Kingdom gear up for elections in the next year, many are asking if populist nationalism is here to stay, or whether establishment parties can regain control.
Matthew Goodwin, Professor of Politics and International Relations at the University of Kent, joined us in early October in our studios in New York to discuss.
Listen and subscribe to all episodes from your favorite podcast app. Find Opinion Has It on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, or via RSS Feed.