Human Rights Defenders in Their Own Words

Around the world—at the grassroots level and in civil society—young people are taking action and raising their voices. Yet they remain underrepresented in political institutions and decision-making on issues of sexual and reproductive rights.

For this special project podcast, recorded during the sixty-third session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York, Project Syndicate, in collaboration with the International Women’s Health Coalition, follows three young sexual and reproductive rights advocates as they tackle challenges within their home countries and work towards gender empowerment and equality.

