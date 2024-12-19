Will Trumponomics Bring Boom or Bust in 2025?

Some argue that Donald Trump’s election heralds robust US economic growth, fueled by tax cuts and deregulation, while others insist that his economic plans, if implemented, will blow up the federal budget, revive inflation, and erode the foundations of long-term US prosperity. In this Big Question, we ask J. Bradford DeLong, Maurice Obstfeld, Tara Pincock, and Michael R. Strain what they will be watching for in the coming year to decide which side is right.