Will the West Give in to Russia?

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine months ago, the West has not only delivered nearly $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, but also imposed unprecedented economic and financial sanctions on Russia. But with Europe facing the specter of energy shortages and some US lawmakers threatening to slash support for Ukraine, fears are mounting that the West could succumb to war fatigue.

In this Big Question, we ask Shlomo Ben-Ami, Simon Johnson, Salome Samadashvili, and Charles Tannock whether the West’s resolve is weakening and what such a development might mean.