Will 2023 Be a Year of Economic Crisis?
War in Ukraine. Protests in China and Iran. Energy shortages in Europe. Protectionism in the United States. Skyrocketing debt in developing countries. And soaring inflation and slowing growth almost everywhere. The last 12 months have piled one challenge for the global economy on top of another.
In this Big Question, we ask Anat Admati, Jim O’Neill, and Eswar Prasad whether a major crisis is imminent.