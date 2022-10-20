 Skip to main content
What’s Next for Xi’s China?

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) by celebrating the destruction of Hong Kong’s autonomy, reiterating the goal of “reunification” with Taiwan, praising the zero-COVID policy, and stressing the importance of economic “self-reliance.” What he did not do was allow the scheduled release of key economic figures or emphasize a continued commitment to market-oriented reforms.

In this Big Question, we ask Yuen Yuen Ang, Kishore Mahbubani, Orville Schell, and Yu Jie what the CPC Congress – and Xi’s likely confirmation for a third term – means for China’s economic development and global role.

  1. Yuen Yuen AngYuen Yuen Ang
  2. Kishore MahbubaniKishore Mahbubani
  3. Orville SchellOrville Schell
  4. Yu JieYu Jie

