What Next for Global Trade?

For all the US unemployment is at a fifty year low. (Assuming you believe the Governments statistics.) Most of the people who have lost jobs due to global trade or automation or whatever take your choice of cause? The cause is IRRELEVANT to political issues it has caused and will continue to cause. The losers in the Kabuki play we call globalization haven't replaced the jobs shipped overseas or lost to people here on H1b's with jobs that pay anywhere near as good. They don't perceive globalization as being in their interests no matter what the economists in their Ivory tower may proclaim about improved GDP. They don't pay their bills with GDP they pay them with wages. And frankly Globalization and Free Trade have been used to drives wages straight down. Not to mention the fact Globalization Free trade whatever you want to call it was used to break the back of the unions. Unions are moribund on their way to being utterly irrelevant.

No protectionism is rising because workers perceive Globalization has making their lives worse and their children's futures grim at best. The losers do not believe Globalization is in their interests. The winners would have to something to change this perception to reverse this view. The winners track record of LYING on the issues doesn't help any. Anyone remember the promises that NAFTA wouldn't cause wholesale shipping of US jobs to Mexico. Or perhaps the promises that letting China into the WTO wouldn't cost US jobs. Or my personal favorite how the winners would help compensate the losers! Or perhaps the promises of retraining that never happened? All Lies!!!! Nobody believes the winners or their enablers in politics or Academia, there is no reason to. Because one thing the losers know for sure the entire Pro-Globalization Free Trade crowd has lied, lied and lied again about the results. Why exactly should we believe they are telling the truth this time? Their track record speaks for itself!!!!