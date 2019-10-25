What American Moral Leadership Should Look Like

I guess promoting racial hatred in the US is "Moral Leadership". Check out the photo of Obama and Farrakhan. The 2005 photo shows them to be rather chummy. You will have no trouble finding the picture online. Of course, Obama may have distanced himself from Farrakhan, but he wasn’t shy about embracing (some of) Farrakhan’s ideas. Shortly after Obama was elected the Gates/Crowley affair occurred. His response was textbook racism. Quote (from Obama) “I don't know, not having been there and not seeing all the facts, what role race played in that” But that didn’t stop him from criticizing the police. Later he said that he regretted his comments. Knee-jerk reactions are the mark of a bigot. Of course, Obama’s handling of the Michael Brown shooting was far worse. His own Justice department found that Officer Wilson had acted properly. How did Obama response. He said “The finding that was made [by the Department of Justice] was that it was not unreasonable to determine that there was not sufficient evidence to charge Officer Wilson.” Not sufficient evidence? How about telling the truth that Wilson was innocent and Brown was a violent thug? Here is what the Justice department really found. “On March 4, 2015, the federal investigation cleared Wilson of civil rights violations in the shooting. The investigation concluded there was no evidence upon which prosecutors could rely to disprove Wilson's asserted belief that he feared for his safety, that witnesses who contradicted Wilson were not credible, that forensic evidence and credible witnesses corroborated Wilson's account, and that the facts did not support the filing of criminal charges against Wilson.” The sad truth is that Obama lied and people died.. The Gates / Brown incidents show Obama at this worst. However, he managed to sink lower. As President, he had Al Sharpton visit him some 82 times. Al Sharpton is best known for vigorous promotion of the Tawana Brawley hoax. The (black) sociologist, Orlando Patterson, described Al Sharpton as a “racial arsonist”. Obama made him a key advisor.