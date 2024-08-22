 Skip to main content
The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.

US-China Relations after America’s Election

After decades of facilitating and even encouraging China’s rise, the United States’ dramatic shift to a policy of containment continues apace, with both Republican and Democratic administrations imposing sweeping tariffs and other trade restrictions. How will the upcoming US presidential election affect the bilateral relationship, and what will this imply for the American, Chinese, and global economies?

Featured in this Big Picture

  1. PS editorsPS editors
  2. Ian BremmerIan Bremmer
  3. Nancy QianNancy Qian
  4. Stephen S. RoachStephen S. Roach

