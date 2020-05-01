How Will the Great Cessation End?

Todd Buchholz recommends "flexible business pricing" in labor markets as the magic antidote for all that may ail the U.S. economy as it emerges from the current lockdown. But he praises the Federal Reserve for using every contrivance known to financial engineering to support asset prices at levels that would not clear markets even before the pandemic hit. The FED's decision to resume bond purchases and intervene in the repo market in an effort to overcome market resistance to the level of interest it sought to impose both predate the pandemic. Since then, it has doubled down and then doubled down again on the same strategy as it has spawned special purpose vehicles of all kinds and allowed prudential guidelines to lapse in a frenzied effort to move funds through asset markets to the real economy. Unfortunately, funds do not move easily through asset markets. They stick there, particularly when firms have cash flow problems.



The FED would have been much more effective had it used this crisis to open channels directly to the real economy by lending to taxpayers against a Treasury guarantee. It may have required another special purpose vehicle, but taxpayer withholding accounts are standing at Treasury waiting for funds. That would have allowed Treasury to back away from asset markets and allow some of the "flexible business pricing" that Buchholz is crying for.