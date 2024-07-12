The Way Forward for Ukraine’s Economy

As the Ukrainian government continues to adapt its economy to the changing nature of the war, as well as beginning the process of reconstruction, it will be setting the parameters for all that will follow after the fighting has ended. To deliver shared prosperity in the future, it can find valuable lessons from the past.
NEW YORK – Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine has upset the post-World War II order and undercut the rule of international law, with profound effects on geopolitics and economics that are just now being felt. While authoritarian regimes are challenging democratic ones on a global scale, the most devastating effects have, of course, been felt in Ukraine. More than two years into the war, the country is fighting for its survival, not just militarily but also economically.
NEW YORK – Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine has upset the post-World War II order and undercut the rule of international law, with profound effects on geopolitics and economics that are just now being felt. While authoritarian regimes are challenging democratic ones on a global scale, the most devastating effects have, of course, been felt in Ukraine. More than two years into the war, the country is fighting for its survival, not just militarily but also economically.