PS Roundtable: The Return of Trump
While Donald Trump's capricious approach to politics always lent an air of unpredictability to his previous four years in the White House, he has now had another four years to nurse his resentments – and to plan. What will he and his "cadres" do now that they have their hands back on the levers of American power?
After the 2020 US election, it took days for major news networks to project the winner of the presidential race, and many more weeks for Americans – and the world – to know if there would be a peaceful and orderly transition of power. There wasn’t. The incumbent, Donald Trump, conspired to overturn the results, and then encouraged a mob of his followers to storm the US Capitol.