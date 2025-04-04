OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Crippling America’s Innovation Economy
In its war on universities and government-funded research, Donald Trump's administration is targeting precisely the institutions that made the United States the world’s leading technological, military, and economic power. With China appropriating the same innovation model for itself, its destruction could not come at a worse time.
CAMBRIDGE – The commanding heights of America’s innovation economy are under siege. President Donald Trump’s administration is threatening world-leading research universities like Harvard, Columbia, and Princeton with a loss of federal money unless they bend to its political demands, and funding for HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other urgent research is on the chopping block. Many leading scientists at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other agencies are being hounded out of public service.