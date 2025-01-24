OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
America’s Workers Are About to Be Forgotten Again
Although the US economy is still characterized by deep and profound economic injustices, Joe Biden's administration demonstrated what real progress toward shared prosperity looks like. It thus provides a yardstick by which to judge the new administration's promise to help US workers and their families.
WASHINGTON, DC – For decades, there has been a maddening gap between what the US economy could be delivering for working families and what it actually does deliver. The richest country in the world chronically fails to offer broad-based economic prosperity and security, because policymaking has been captured by the wealthy and privileged. In pursuit of their own financial interests, the well-off have piled one boulder after another in the way of a typical household’s ability to carve out an economically secure life.