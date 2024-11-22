OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Longer Reads provide in-depth analysis of the ideas and forces shaping politics, economics, international affairs, and more.
Trump’s Inflationary Triple Threat
With unified Republican control of the White House and Congress, US President-elect Donald Trump is poised to pursue radical economic policies. By undermining the independence of the Federal Reserve, enacting massive tax cuts, and loosening cryptocurrency regulations, he risks triggering an inflationary surge.
BERKELEY – In 1919, John Maynard Keynes famously declared, “There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency.” Keynes attributed this insight to Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, who argued that currency debasement was the “best way to destroy the capitalist system.”