Show paragraph

The damage of the Trump presidency, however long it may last, is deep and becoming structural. The Atlantist stalwarts such as John McCain are a disappearing generation while the rising conservatives look inwards and attempt to dismantle the liberal order. Edward Luce remains an optimist in the Retreat of Western Liberalism; the US is sitting on the fence, where it might fall is best described by David Frum’s prediction in 'Trumpocracy' : " If Republicans become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism, they will reject democracy. "