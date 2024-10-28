 Skip to main content
Access provided by

The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.

bp us election final stretch Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

The US Election and America’s Future

From the economy to foreign policy, the two US presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, promise to pursue radically different agendas, reflecting sharply diverging visions for the United States and the world. Why is the race so nail-bitingly close, and how might the outcome transform America?

Featured in this Big Picture

  1. PS editorsPS editors
  2. Nouriel RoubiniNouriel Roubini
  3. Joseph E. StiglitzJoseph E. Stiglitz
  4. Nina L. KhrushchevaNina L. Khrushcheva
  5. Edoardo CampanellaEdoardo Campanella
  6. Tom GinsburgTom Ginsburg
  7. Aziz HuqAziz Huq
  8. Reed GalenReed Galen

To continue reading, register now. It’s free!

Register Now

https://prosyn.org/cteZ1Il;

More
PS OnPoint

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.