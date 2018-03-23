Although the presidential election in Egypt is a foregone conclusion, in ten long chapters, Fawaz A. Gerges highlights the uphill struggle the incumbent, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is facing. Apart from bringing the economy back on track, Sisi must in the coming years end the ideological war that has been waged for decades between the Islamists – members of the Muslim Brotherhood – on the one side and “secular-leaning nationalists” and “centrists” led by the military on the other.

In 2011, the Arab Spring protests ushered in a new era in Egypt after the fall of the long-ruling dictator, Hosni Mubarak. A year later, elections were held and the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement, rose to power. Founded in 1928 the Brotherhood aimed to spread Islamic morals and democratic principles. The group belonged to a relatively moderate Islamist organisation, known for pragmatism and charity work. It rode a wave of popularity among rural Egyptians, because its social welfare projects helped the party maintain strong grassroots, which enabled Mohammed Morsi to become Egypt’s first democratically elected president.

The Brotherhood had no government experience and Morsi failed to deliver. Disgruntled Egyptians demanded him to step down. After a year in office he was ousted in a coup staged by Sisi. That Morsi granted himself broad powers above any court and became authoritarian, proved his undoing, giving the secularists and nationalists an excuse to once again crack down on the Islamists, who sought to create a state ruled by Sharia law. Before 2012 the Brotherhood operated underground, due to decades of poltical marginalisation. In the past its members were involved in politics, particularly in an armed conflict to rid Egypt of British colonial rule in the 1950s.

The Brotherhood’s most famous slogan: "Islam is the solution" drew the ire of the ultra conservative Saudis, who are adherents of Wahabbism, an archrival of the group’s political Islam. The old emir of Qatar embraces the moderate Islam the Brotherhood advocates and propped up Morsi’s government financially. Even though it adheres to Wahabbism and has historical ties to Saudi Arabia, Qatar is critical of the Saudi attempts to muzzle moderate Islam. This created a rift between the two Sunni states, not least because Qatar has a warm relationship with Iran, the Saudis’ archrival in the region. The author has failed to mention that Sisi toppled Morsi at the Saudis’ behest, on whose billions the cash-strapped Egypt relies.

Apparently there is a “clash” within the Brotherhood, with the older generation upholding its pledge of nonviolence, while the Qutb’s – Sayyid Qutb – followers, have adopted a hawkish line, “publicly broken ranks with the Brotherhood and accused it of shedding its Islamic identity.” The youth “have joined up with extremist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda in the Sinai Peninsula and beyond.” Egypt has a youth bulge, with 70% of the population under the age of 30. The economy hit rock bottom in 2011 and has never recovered.

Under Sisi the Brotherhood is labelled as a terrorist organisation. He told Egyptians that the group “cannot be trusted to hold power, because its members are not patriots: their primary loyalty lies outside the country’s borders.” He also blames the group for the violence in Sinai and its strong ties with Hamas in Gaza. He refuses to see that the "political Islam" the Brotherhood practised was no more toxic than the Wahabbi dogma that Saudi clerics espouse. Sisi enjoys unwavering support from Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Arab states, except for Qatar, because the Brotherhood's offshoots were the main political opposition in these countries.

Sisi now rules Egypt with an iron grip. The problem is that while the Brotherhood is in decline, radical militants are gaining momentum. They all see the movement as the guardian of Islamist groups, disregarding ideologies. The danger is that suppressing the Brotherhood would only radicalise its younger supporters and drive them into the arms of the Islamists in Sinai, who believe in the Brotherhood’s “post-Arab Spring ordeal as part of a historical conspiracy against Islam, carried out by the state and its Western patrons.” Sisi will not succeed where Gamal Abdel Nasser failed in the 1950s and 1960. To crush the group once and for all “will be a costly mission with no end in sight.”