Ms. Drew has embarked upon another leftist fantasy with no factual data to support any of her foolish conclusions…….as usual.

1. Manafort and Gates were indicted for activity that long pre-dated any involvement in Trump’s election campaign and it was connected to their consulting/lobby work for Ukraine. Ho hum!

2. The democrats, one Senate Committee, one House Committee, the CIA and the FBI have been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election for well over a year and have found nothing to connect Trump’s campaign with so called “collusion”. How much more time do they need?

3. Papadopoulos attended one volunteer’s meeting with the Trump campaign and much later lied to the FBI about the time of a meeting time with some professor who claimed to know something about Hillary but apparently, the guy knew nothing. Does Ms. Drew think this is something meaningful?

4. We now KNOW that the Democratic National Committee and Hillary’s campaign paid Fusion GPS to pay Christopher Steele to obtain supposed salacious information on Donald Trump that came from Russian sources, very likely planted disinformation, that was the famous “Dossier” which we now KNOW was fabricated. We know because Steele admitted he could verify NONE of it! Great reporting Ms. Drew!

5. Mueller is most concerned in trying to cover up or deflect scrutiny from the Uranium One deal since he was head of the FBI when it was approved and Hillary had great influence over that approval. Frank Giustra arranged this sale to the Russians in consultations with Bill Clinton; then Giustra bundled $145,000,000 in contributions from Russians that was laundered through his Canadian foundation and contributed to the Clinton Foundation; the Russian “Renaissance Group” paid Bill Clinton $500,000 each for two brief speeches only after the Uranium One deal was secured. And since this sick episode, Giustra and his foundation have made NO contributions to the Clinton Foundation and Bill has not given any speeches in Russia. Any coincidence? No coincidence whatsoever. That is how the Clintons make “pay to play” work while in government.

6. Last, President Trump had many reasons to fire James Comey and anyone of them is not “obstruction of justice”. Additionally, Trump had every right to make private comments to Comey about any investigation he was conducting since Comey worked for him within the Executive Branch.

7. Sadly, Ms. Drew is unconcerned with factual analysis – her shtick seems only to advance the leftist narrative of “collusion”, whatever that is.