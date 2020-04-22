Why Libra Matters

There is no doubt that Libra has created a stir amongst central banks and regulators, going back to last June; which is good. The drive for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would not have had any momentum without the threat of an alternative currency. And the adjusted proposal does resolve some of the difficulties of the first iteration, which suggests there could be an eventual agreement of mutual benefit.

The main problem remains however; many of the 1.7 billion unbanked in the world are in countries with potentially weak fiat currencies, so giving them a facility to hold funds in a more secure unit (such as one tied to a version of SDRs) will open the way for difficult issues for the relevant central banks.

I totally agree with the proposed lowering of costs of international money transfers; that is even more essential today with the 20% reduction in volume of diaspora remittances announced by the World Bank. Cutting the average costs of 7%, actually often 15% for the unbanked in LDCs, would go a long way to offsetting the harm. However, the missing step is in failing to require the recipient to convert into the fiat currency during the same day; then you would have a format which could do genuine good - and be acceptable to the recipients central banks. Until then, this is going to face resistance; hopefully the benefits for Facebook of being in the transactional flow (for their capability of managing offsetting ecommerce purchases) will encourage Libra to make the final change; or the central banks will move faster in their development of CBDCs to achieve the same impact for the world at large.