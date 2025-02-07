OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
World Order in a Time of Monsters
The failure of national social contracts, combined with growing cynicism and disappointment over the international system’s perceived unfairness, has fueled the breakdown of the global order. Building a positive-sum framework requires new social contracts based on progress, security, and a sense of shared destiny.
LONDON – “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.” This famous quote, often attributed to Antonio Gramsci, feels particularly pertinent today, as the international order that has defined the past century undergoes a profound shift.