The Statelessness Pandemic

Ethically, morally, economically - and practically, how will we deal with the massive flock of migrants flowing across Planet Earth as a result of perpetual resource wars, climate issues and simple poverty? Will the West accept the legal, moral and ethical 'right' of near billions to flock into their 'neighborhoods'? Micro-financing groups like www-at-kiva.org allow people to begin giving to people where they are to help them sustain themselves where they are. Perhaps we should be think more along those lines, practically speaking. And, perhaps, we should also be thinking about the instigators behind our perpetual industrial wars.