South Korea’s Flourishing Culture and Teetering Democracy
President Yoon Suk-yeol’s failed attempt to declare martial law and the subsequent impeachment battle underscored the fragility of South Korea’s young democracy. Despite the country's economic and cultural achievements, deepening polarization and structural vulnerabilities could pave the way for an authoritarian resurgence.
BOSTON – Over the past decade, South Korea has ascended to the pinnacle of global cool as K-pop sensations like BTS and Blackpink, the Oscar-winning film Parasite, and the Netflix mega-hit Squid Game captivated audiences worldwide. Korean culinary trends – from fusion kimchi dishes to gochujang (a red chili paste) – have found their way to menus far beyond the country’s borders, and Korean classical musicians like pianist Seong-Jin Cho regularly grace prestigious concert halls. The ubiquity of Samsung phones, LG appliances, and Hyundai cars underscores South Korea’s newfound cultural and economic reach.