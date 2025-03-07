OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Saving Ukraine
By choosing to side with the aggressor in the Ukraine war, President Donald Trump’s administration has effectively driven the final nail into the coffin of US global leadership. Unless Europe fills the void – first and foremost by supporting Ukraine – it faces the prospect of more chaos and conflict in the years to come.
Featured in this Big Picture
