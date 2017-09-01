Saving the International Economic Order

LONDON – This autumn, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank will once again hold their annual conference in Washington, DC. At a time when the liberal world order that these institutions underpin is under threat, they cannot afford to stick with business as usual. Instead, they must consider deep reforms – and that will require abandoning the paternalistic, even hostile, tone that has often dominated discussion of the topic.
Since the election of Donald Trump as US president last November – the culmination of an upsurge in nationalist-populist sentiment across the Western world – the weaknesses of existing multilateral frameworks have come increasingly to the fore. But the current crisis of the liberal world order has been a long time in the making.
In fact, it has been apparent since before the turn of the century that the post-World War II governance structures were untenable, because the assumptions that formed their foundation were beginning to crumble. In particular, with emerging economies, especially China, on the rise, the division between the West and the “rest” was narrowing fast.
Yet the global economy’s institutional underpinnings – the IMF and the World Bank – have remained largely unchanged. Indeed, the multilateral institutions on which global governance rests do not look all that different today than they did in 1944, when Britain’s John Maynard Keynes and America’s Harry Dexter White convened representatives from 44 countries in in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to design the post-WWII international order.
Global Governance Red Flags
There has been no shortage of signals that the global economy’s institutional architecture needs to be updated. If the Asian financial crisis of 1997 pointed to the potential for contagion in an increasingly interconnected financial system, the global crisis of 2008 directed a neon-lit flashing arrow at it.
Meanwhile, China’s rise to prominence as a global economic powerhouse was by no means subtle. After some three decades of double-digit economic growth, facilitated in the latter years by its 2001 accession to the WTO, China has emerged as the world’s second-largest economy (the largest, by some measures) and its top exporter. Last year, the renminbi was added to the basket of currencies that, along with the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and the British pound, determines the value of the IMF’s reserve asset, the Special Drawing Right.
And China was not the only emerging economy to contribute to the transformation of the global economic landscape. Taken together, the “BRICS” countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – were expected in the early 2000s to become the new engine of the global economy. Though some of these countries have not lived up to their billing – owing to some combination of dependence on the commodities cycle, reluctance to embrace reform, and domestic political challenges – there is no doubt that they have reshaped the global order.
The Untenable Slowness of Progress
Despite these tectonic shifts, attempts to reform the Bretton Woods institutions have so far been fragmented and uncoordinated. In 1999, in the wake of the Asian crisis, the G20 was established as a forum for finance ministers and central bankers of the 20 largest developed and developing economies, in order to expand representation in global economic governance beyond the G8.
After the 2008 crisis, the G20 became a leaders’ forum, responsible for rethinking the international monetary and financial system. And, in 2010, things seemed to be going according to plan, with the G20 promoting a plan to reform the governance and quota structure of the IMF by redistributing votes and seats to underrepresented emerging economies, especially China.
This initiative, however, produced limited action. Despite improvements in the IMF’s policy approach and staff diversity, the Fund’s governance remains dominated by the same main shareholders, with the United States retaining its veto power and Europe de facto guaranteed the managing director job.
The Path of Most Resistance
In order to be legitimate, effective, and accountable, multilateral economic institutions need to work proactively to align representation within the institutions with countries’ relative economic weight and systemic importance. Waiting for leadership to change organically – that is, leaving it up to developing countries to work together to get their voices heard – simply will not bring about the governance reforms that are needed.
To be sure, if developing countries can all get behind a single candidate, it is possible that the next IMF managing director will be a non-European. But that landmark would be achieved nearly a quarter-century after the Asian financial crisis – far later than it should have. Simply put, the onus should not be on developing countries to fight for the influence they have already earned.
Moreover, the leading advanced economies cannot realistically be expected to relinquish gracefully their claim to the top jobs at the world’s most important multilateral economic institutions. After all, it took the US Congress five full years to ratify an international deal to reform the IMF quota system.
Such resistance seems set only to intensify, at least in the US. Trump has expressed clearly his distaste for international structures – from NATO to the Paris climate agreement to the G20 – which he claims advance the interests of others over those of the US. He has also made explicit his belief that the US should no longer bankroll the provision of global public goods, from defence to financial stability.
Add to that the deafening silence from the largest European countries on the issue, and it is possible that emerging economies, particularly China, will give up on advocating reform from within the Bretton Woods system. While emerging economies have made it clear that the existing system can remain relevant, if all stakeholders commit to making the necessary changes, a credible plan to do so has yet to emerge.
Beijing Woods?
If the major advanced economies continue to lag in pursuing change, the emerging economies, with China in the lead, could well decide to pursue a more radical course, one that aims to replace, rather than reshape, today’s institutions. Already, China has spearheaded the creation of two multilateral development institutions – the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB) – as well as the Silk Road Fund, financed exclusively by the Chinese government.
The AIIB and the NDB are headquartered in Beijing and in Shanghai, respectively. They have fewer resources than the World Bank – $100 billion for the AIIB and $50 billion for the NDB, compared to $200 billion for the World Bank – but they are big enough to finance significant infrastructure projects in the region. While the NDB is limited to the BRICS, the AIIB has 56 shareholder countries, with the notable exceptions of the US and Japan. (In yet another sign of American resistance to greater Chinese institutional leadership, US President Barack Obama’s administration pressured its allies not to join.)
The IMF retains its role in providing an extensive financial safety net for the global economy. But regional facilities have been created to provide a cooperative mechanism for dealing with occasional liquidity crunches. The Chiang Mai Initiative (CMI), for instance, pools the foreign-exchange reserves of the ASEAN+3 countries – a nominal total of $240 billion – to provide currency swaps to members in times of financial distress. The facility can be expanded if necessary, provided that members are prepared to assume the risk. Similarly, BRICS countries can rely on a Contingency Reserve Arrangement of approximately $100 billion.
Eminents’ Domain
Last April, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors established an “Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance” to make recommendations on how to reform the world economy’s institutional infrastructure. To succeed, the group will need to reconcile the views of the countries that form the bulk of the membership of the Bretton Woods institutions and devise a concrete plan for rebalancing.
But the group has only until next year’s annual IMF/World Bank conference to wrap up its work and issue recommendations. That is not a lot of time to engage in the necessary deliberations, especially given the broadness of the group’s mandate. Just as the Bretton Woods institutions resulted from years of debate about how to shape a new model of international economic cooperation, the reform of these institutions must reflect a process of careful deliberation.
To be sure, since the 2008 financial crisis, there has been much debate about globalization, governance, international cooperation, and the tension between open markets and domestic politics. Well-rehearsed discussions of issues like financial surveillance, coordination, moral hazard, international lenders of last resort, a debt-resolution regime, and sustainability in development finance will surely inform the work of the eminent persons group.
But discussion does not imply consensus, and I am not convinced that agreement on any of these topics is strong enough to produce concrete policy action. The question of how to pursue governance and quota reform in the Bretton Woods institutions – critical to these bodies’ survival – is nowhere near answered. And Trump’s US, which is engaged in its own rethinking of its role in world affairs, remains a wild card.
Surviving Without America
America’s quota in the IMF amounts to approximately $113 billion, and the US has contributed some $27 billion to the World Bank since 2010. Moreover, the US has long been a leader and crisis manager within the international institutional framework. If Trump’s “America First” leads him to turn on financial multilateralism, the US would deal a massive blow to the institutions that underpin the global monetary system.
In particular, Trump may decide that, rather than fully delegating leadership responsibilities to the institutions themselves, the US should intervene on an ad hoc basis, potentially within bilateral frameworks, whenever he believes that an important national interest is at stake. Unfortunately, this approach – which certainly would not be embraced by a country like China – does seem to be the one that is most aligned with the Trump administration’s worldview and foreign policy.
In this uncertain context, the best way forward may be not to assume that a partial US withdrawal from the Bretton Woods system would spell disaster, and instead to consider how the US stance may open the way for change. It will not be easy, particularly if Trump decides that the US should start making its own rules. But if the other main players cooperate, there is a chance that the Bretton Woods system can survive changing economic dynamics.
Time is not on our side; indeed, a year is probably not a long enough time to deal with the disruption that a reluctant hegemon may create. But it may deliver a better sense of the scale of the disruption that the US may be prepared to trigger – and the capability of the rest of the Bretton Woods system’s stakeholders to adapt.
CommentsHide Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.
This commentary does not yet have any comments. Log in or register to be the first to leave a comment.
More space for big ideas.
The Clash of the Data Titans
Christopher Smart of Chatham House worries that the US and Europe are parting ways on this century’s most important economic-policy issue.
The Deficit Tango
Charles Wyplosz dispels myths about the implications of current-account imbalances – and offers policy recommendations that get to the heart of the problem.
The Marshall Plan and “America First”
Benn Steil of the Council on Foreign Relations shows why making America great required – and still requires – great allies.
Fatal Attraction
Getting Past the Globalization Bogeyman
Angus Deaton discusses the nuances of globalization and inequality that populist critiques have missed.
Democracy, Inclusion, and Prosperity
Raghuram Rajan says we cannot complacently assume that political freedom always creates economic prosperity.
The Emergence of a Post-Fact World
Francis Fukuyama surveys the West's new political terrain – and sees a wilderness of uprooted institutional landmarks.
Where leading minds confront big questions
Navigating the New Abnormal
Jeffrey D. Sachs discusses the failings of liberal democracy, the politics of immigration, and geopolitical threats with Sławomir Sierakowski.
The Making of a Peacemaker: An Interview with President Juan Manuel Santos
Juan Manuel Santos and Shlomo Ben-Ami discuss the making of Colombia’s historic peace accord with the FARC guerrillas.
Reviews the world’s required reading
Truth for Our Time
Norman Manea reviews Blameless, Italian author Claudio Magris’s novel about truth and hatred, past and present.
The Iran Paradox
Michael Mandelbaum reviews two recent books tracing the Islamic Republic’s political evolution and foreign policies since the country’s 1979 revolution.
Economics in Transition
Diane Coyle reviews three recent books assessing what has and hasn’t changed in economic thinking and research since the 2008 crisis.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.
Why Trump Went to Warsaw
Sławomir Sierakowski unpacks the energy politics behind the US president’s visit.
20 Years After the Hong Kong Handover
Chris Patten examines what China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong will mean for one of Asia’s freest and most successful cities.
Experts review the experts’ views
Europe’s Rocky Recovery
Philippe Legrain engages the views of Project Syndicate commentators in assessing the EU’s political and economic prospects in 2017 and beyond.
The Future of Trade
Rohinton P. Medhora considers arguments by Project Syndicate commentators to assess the populist threat to globalization and international trade.
A Turning Point for Europe
Benedicta Marzinotto surveys arguments by Project Syndicate commentators about the state of the EU on the eve of the French election – and sees hope for the future.
Your guide to the best thinking on current events
The G20’s Role Reversals
As world leaders gather for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Project Syndicate editors examine the changing dynamics of an increasingly multipolar world.
A Comeuppance for Populism?
After major setbacks for Donald Trump and Theresa May, and Emmanuel Macron’s makeover of French politics, Project Syndicate editors examine the mounting institutional and electoral resistance to populism.
Donald Trump’s Flying Circus
After US President Donald Trump’s month of scandal, and a week abroad, PS commentators provide insight into the state of America’s global leadership.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Chris Patten on a Life in Global Politics
Chris Patten discusses his memoir First Confession with Mark Leonard and François Bougon.
PS On Air: Joseph Nye on Trump and the Liberal World Order
Joseph S. Nye discusses Donald Trump’s impact on international affairs with Mark Leonard, director of the ECFR.
PS On Air: Bill Emmott on the Fate of the West
Bill Emmott discusses his latest book with PS Contributing Editor John Andrews, Financial News columnist David Wighton, and Christoph Winder from Der Standard.
Stability at Bay
The Transitions of 2016
Christine Lagarde hitches the global economy's prospects to China and the Fed.
How to Fight Jihadi Terrorism
George Soros worries that Western societies are walking into the trap set for them by ISIS and its ilk.
Exporting the Chinese Model
Francis Fukuyama asks what lies ahead for China's geopolitically momentous "One Belt, One Road" strategy.