The Real Risks of Australia's Submarine Deal

Well, it seems Gareth Evans has morphed into Dr Pangloss in his old age. Move along, move along, nothing to see here, just business as usual in the best of all possible worlds.



And in a way it is - a return to the old lazy rule of defence procurement "See what the Yanks are having and we'll get a dozen of them". The same "forever bond" with a Great and Powerful Friend that got my generation of Australians involved in the invasion of a country which had never done us the slightest harm and never has since, and which saw a later generation volunteered with indecent haste for the Coalition of the Unwitting that did such wonders in Iraq. Except that the last two Defence White Papers, in their very modest way, had signalled a timid move away from this relationship of knee-jerk dependency towards a more self-regarding and regionally focused approach. So this does in fact represent a very significant reversal of a policy trend with which all sides of Australian politics had been reasonably comfortable for a couple of decades.



Which makes it all the more unbelievable that it should have been sprung on us like this. I fully support the French for feeling ambushed, and thoroughly sympathise with them throwing a most undiplomatic wobbly over it. But it deserves to be better remarked that all 27 million Australians were equally ambushed. We first learned about it from the same clumsily staged overnight media event - even Murdoch doesn't appear to have been given his normal advance notice. And it's our taxes, our sovereignty and our long-term collective safety that have been put at risk.



Having lived for so long with this breathtakingly incompetent and uncaring government, I'm past being surprised by the absence of principle or policy acumen betrayed by this decision and the manner of its making. But I find that I can still be surprised by the absence of process. There are known protocols to be gone through before this kind of major policy initiative can be set in motion - a White Paper for public discussion of the need and the principles, a Green Paper setting out the policy options, a process of internal consultation within the Public Service culminating in an IDC, a detailed (though not disclosable) Cabinet Submission and formal Cabinet consideration, followed by a legislative proposal debated by Parliament. None of this, so far as I can see, has happened here. It's not clear that it even went to Cabinet - certainly the Minister for Finance, when interviewed shortly after the announcement, sounded very much in the dark about what we had committed ourselves to.



Instead, after 18 months of totally secret negotiations, we find ourselves with a bare Announceable for which all the detail has yet to be worked out. Nor does it appear to be something we were forced into. The speed with which Biden and Macron have patched up their differences over the matter only reinforces the suspicion that the initiative came primarily from Australia, and that it was done overwhelmingly for short-term domestic political reasons.