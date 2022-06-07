Read More Summer 2022 Reading List

op_whatley11_Chun Shu EyeEm_openbook Chun Shu/EyeEm/Getty Images

Summer 2022 Reading List

Every other week in the Read More newsletter – available for free to all registered users – PS contributors highlight books that have impressed them lately, and say why you should add them to your bookshelf. Here, we present a selection of their recent recommendations. From airplane to beach, and everywhere in between, the books below will keep you entertained, inspired, and enlightened all summer long.

Ian Buruma Recommends...

Jun’ichirō Tanizaki, Diary of a Mad Old Man

I am not good at keeping on top of the latest books to hit the shelves, because there are so many masterpieces from the past that I have not yet read, or want to read again. One that I keep rereading is Tanizaki’s wonderful 1961 novel, which takes the form of the diary of a 77-year-old man who recently had a stroke. With total honesty, Tanizaki explores the fundamental – and often painful – human experiences of sexual desire, aging, waning physical and mental powers, sickness, and dying.

