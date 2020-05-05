berglof24_STRAFP via Getty Images_chinashippingtrucktrade STR/AFP via Getty Images

PS Say More

English

Shang-Jin Wei
Says More…

This week, Project Syndicate catches up with Shang-Jin Wei, a former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.

Project Syndicate: Last August, you wrote that “paradoxically, a downturn in America could help to improve bilateral economic relations with China” – a prediction that, you noted, was grounded in recent history. And yet, now that a downturn has arrived, US President Donald Trump has arguably become even more antagonistic toward China, calling the COVID-19 coronavirus a “Chinese virus” and accusing the World Health Organization of promoting “Chinese disinformation” about the virus. Why is this downturn – a global crisis – so far not spurring bilateral cooperation? Do you see hope for a reversal?

Shang-Jin Wei: My statement last August is based on history: in the past, when the United States has faced economic or social difficulties – such as after the terrorist attacks of September, 11, 2001 and the 2008 global financial crisis – its appetite for international cooperation has tended to rise.

Officials recognized that international coordination and cooperation can go a long way in supporting national recovery policies. That is why more than 90 US foreign-policy experts, including former high-ranking White House officials from Republican and Democratic administrations, recently issued a joint statement urging Trump to work with China to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is true, however, that since the 1990s, bilateral tensions have often risen in the runup to US elections, with political candidates from both parties competing over who is tougher on China. In the current election season, Trump has a particularly strong incentive to ratchet up the bilateral competition, in order to shift voters’ attention away from his administration’s failures in handling the pandemic. So we can expect more antagonism in the months ahead.

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

Get unlimited access to PS premium content, including in-depth commentaries, book reviews, exclusive interviews, On Point, the Big Picture, the PS Archive, and our annual year-ahead magazine.

Wei recommends

We ask all our Say More contributors to tell our readers about a few books that have impressed them recently. Here are Wei's picks:

From the PS Archive

From 2020

Wei rebuts common arguments against the use of face masks by the general public. Read more.

From 2019

Wei shows why American firms and households need China. Read more.

Around the web

Wei – together with Eswar Prasad, Kenneth Rogoff, and M. Ayhan Kose – examined economic policies that could help developing economies effectively manage the process of financial globalization. Read the paper.

As ADB Chief Economist, Wei described why Asia should welcome, not fear, a US interest-rate hike – a policy shift that now seems more distant than ever. Read the interview.

Support High-Quality Commentary

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, and its effects reverberate around the world, Project Syndicate is delivering the expert scientific, economic, and political insights that people need. For more than 25 years, we have been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. In this crisis, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.

But there is no doubt that the intensifying crisis puts us, like so many other organizations, under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.

As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads and book reviews, Say More contributor interviews, The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues – including the latest outbreak-related developments – to as wide an audience as possible.

By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/cYtmecw;