Project Syndicate: “Virus research made significant strides last year,” you wrote in January, as did vaccines, owing to “global surveillance, cross-sector partnerships, and scientific advances.” With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting a race for a vaccine, are these factors being adequately leveraged? What weaknesses do you see in countries’ public-health responses? How might they be addressed?

Melvin Sanicas: Two possible vaccines – Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccine and CanSino’s non-replicating vector-based vaccine – entered Phase 1 clinical trials in mid-March, less than two months after the first genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were released. That speed is unprecedented, and it would not have been possible, if researchers had not shared that genetic information very early.



Moreover, as far back as mid-January, the World Health Organization published a protocol created by German researchers on how to manufacture tests for COVID-19. This highlights the way knowledge and information from one country or group of researchers is being harnessed to accelerate progress.



Nonetheless, while every country is doing the best it can for its citizens, the COVID-19 crisis has definitely exposed weaknesses in our health systems. And, given vast differences in the development level of various health systems, challenges vary by country. So, I can’t make a blanket recommendation.

PS: After the COVID-19 pandemic is over, or at least contained, what urgent changes should policymakers – especially in developing countries – make to detect and manage infectious disease?

MS: We should not wait until the current crisis is over. The best time to prepare for the next pandemic is while we are battling the current one.



The responses of different countries should be mapped and analyzed, and important evidence and data must be shared, so that countries can discern which measures are most effective in limiting the damage and keeping essential health services running. Of course, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. But countries with comparable health systems can look to one another for lessons that can help them to respond more effectively to this and any future pandemic.



One general lesson that is already apparent is that, as a global community, we must fundamentally change our approach to health. The COVID-19 crisis has made clear that public health is about more than providing health services to individuals, which is the focus in most countries. Pathogens do not respect borders, and unexpected diseases can emerge. The world must look at public health through a global lens and take a broader approach to disease surveillance and outbreak preparedness.



This is especially relevant for developing countries – and not just with regard to direct health interventions. Governments must also implement social protections for day laborers and other economically vulnerable groups, for whom the temporary loss of income can quickly lead to hunger and destitution. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that these groups can weather a disease outbreak that requires physical distancing.

PS: “We are only beginning to understand the impact of climate change on the emergence of infectious diseases and on the social and environmental determinants of health,” you have also warned. How can we gain a fuller picture of the climate-related health challenges that lie ahead?

MS: Our understanding of the links between climate, climate change, and human health has increased considerably over the last decade or so. But there are still significant gaps in our knowledge about the likely future patterns of exposure to climatic-environmental changes, and the vulnerability of ecological, social, and health-care systems to such changes.



I am especially concerned about climate change’s short- and long-term effects on vector-borne disease transmission and infection patterns. Complex interactions among a number of factors – such as the availability of hosts, ecosystem changes, and pathogen adaptations – make these dynamics very difficult to predict.



It is also worth highlighting that the story of SARS-CoV-2 is the story of HIV, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and Ebola. All are zoonotic diseases: they come from other species. As humans continue to encroach on animal habitats, more such diseases are likely to emerge.