Project Syndicate: At the end of last year, you named US President Donald Trump’s unpredictability (including his propensity to lie to prevent stock markets from falling) and the possibility of a Chinese growth slowdown (especially significantly weaker consumption) as two key sources of risk for emerging economies. Now that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted – and intensified – both of these risks, how would you revise your outlook for emerging markets for 2020? What actions should these economies take to boost their resilience in the face of the current crisis?

Jim O’Neill: I think that any outlook for any part of the world economy, including so-called emerging markets, depends on progress in the fight against COVID-19, especially the rapid development and deployment of antigen and antibody tests, the introduction of contact tracing (so that we can put blunt social-distancing behind us), and ultimately a vaccine or cure. Only then can some kind of economic recovery occur, and the damage to emerging economies be limited.

That means that the most crucial measures will be taken not just by these countries, but by all of the G20 economies: their leaders must agree to finance the required efforts – research and development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and a vaccine, as well as the implementation of contact tracing. They must also contribute to expanding the financing facilities of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

In assessing emerging-market countries’ prospects, one should also watch whether Asian economies that appear to have gotten COVID-19 under control – especially China – show continued evidence of recovery. If they do, they might continue to perform better than economies elsewhere in the world, as they have since early March.