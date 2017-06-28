PS On Air: Chris Patten on a Life in Global Politics
Chris Patten, the last Governor of Hong Kong, discusses his memoir First Confession with Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, and François Bougon of Le Monde. [Listen to the podcast here.]
PS On Air: Joseph Nye on Trump and the Liberal World Order
Joseph S. Nye discusses Donald Trump’s impact on international affairs with Mark Leonard, director of the ECFR.
PS On Air: Bill Emmott on the Fate of the West
Bill Emmott discusses his latest book with PS Contributing Editor John Andrews, Financial News columnist David Wighton, and Christoph Winder from Der Standard.
Fatal Attraction
Getting Past the Globalization Bogeyman
Angus Deaton discusses the nuances of globalization and inequality that populist critiques have missed.
Democracy, Inclusion, and Prosperity
Raghuram Rajan says we cannot complacently assume that political freedom always creates economic prosperity.
The Emergence of a Post-Fact World
Francis Fukuyama surveys the West's new political terrain – and sees a wilderness of uprooted institutional landmarks.
Navigating the New Abnormal
Jeffrey D. Sachs discusses the failings of liberal democracy, the politics of immigration, and geopolitical threats with Sławomir Sierakowski.
The Making of a Peacemaker: An Interview with President Juan Manuel Santos
Juan Manuel Santos and Shlomo Ben-Ami discuss the making of Colombia’s historic peace accord with the FARC guerrillas.
Economics in Transition
Diane Coyle reviews three recent books assessing what has and hasn’t changed in economic thinking and research since the 2008 crisis.
La Condition Française
Brigitte Granville reviews six recent books that examine France’s longstanding economic, political, and social malaise.
What Next for Trump and Xi?
Rana Mitter reviews seven recent books that provide a glimpse of what the future of Sino-US relations may hold in store.
How Long Can the Eurozone Survive Without Greater Integration?
Kenneth Rogoff examines the long-term prospects for Europe’s single-currency.
The Macron Landslide
Philippe Aghion explains why French President Emmanuel Macron’s new political party, La République en Marche, is set to win a huge majority in the National Assembly.
China’s Big Bet
Joseph S. Nye explains the geopolitical costs and benefits of China’s One Belt, One Road project.
Paris Comes to Pittsburgh
Laurence Tubiana explains how Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris climate agreement will isolate America and profoundly damage the country’s future economic performance.
Defending Academic Freedom in a Populist Age
Michael Ignatieff says that governments are not the only threat to a core democratic value.
The Fall of the French Ruling Class?
Hugo Drochon sees in France’s presidential election the decline of a cosseted elite – if not the institutions that reproduce it.
A Turning Point for Europe
Benedicta Marzinotto surveys arguments by Project Syndicate commentators about the state of the EU on the eve of the French election – and sees hope for the future.
Industry by Design?
Christopher Smart weighs in on arguments by Project Syndicate commentators about the proper role of industrial policy in the twenty-first century.
The Anatomy of Populist Economics
Brigitte Granville taps insights from Anne Krueger, Jan-Werner Mueller, Michael Sandel, and other Project Syndicate commentators to examine why so many voters have embraced facile policies and populist politics.
A Comeuppance for Populism?
After major setbacks for Donald Trump and Theresa May, and Emmanuel Macron’s makeover of French politics, Project Syndicate editors examine the mounting institutional and electoral resistance to populism.
Donald Trump’s Flying Circus
After US President Donald Trump’s month of scandal, and a week abroad, PS commentators provide insight into the state of America’s global leadership.
One Hundred Days of Disquietude
As the Trump presidency reaches its 100th day, Project Syndicate commentators survey an altered US and global terrain.
Christine Lagarde hitches the global economy's prospects to China and the Fed.
How to Fight Jihadi Terrorism
George Soros worries that Western societies are walking into the trap set for them by ISIS and its ilk.
Exporting the Chinese Model
Francis Fukuyama asks what lies ahead for China's geopolitically momentous "One Belt, One Road" strategy.