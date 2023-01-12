 Skip to main content
Access provided by

The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.

BQ - trumpism Kent Nishimura / Contributor via Getty Images

PS Commentators Respond: Will Trumpism Win or Wane in 2023?

While the defeat of most of the candidates he endorsed in last year’s midterm US elections have tarnished Donald Trump’s image among Republicans, and the threat of criminal indictment continues to grow, a number of polls show him leading the field among potential GOP presidential candidates ahead of next year’s election. But even if Trump’s nomination bid fails, there is no shortage of Republicans eager to pick up his mantle.

In this Big Question, we ask Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Ian Buruma, Reed Galen, and Alex Hinton whether Trump’s brand of right-wing populism is on its way out or set for a resurgence.

Featured in this Big Question

  1. Ruth Ben-GhiatRuth Ben-Ghiat
  2. Ian BurumaIan Buruma
  3. Reed GalenReed Galen
  4. Alex HintonAlex Hinton

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

https://prosyn.org/xlsqDly;

More
PS OnPoint

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.