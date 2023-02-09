PS Commentators Respond: What Lies Beyond the AI Tipping Point?

Artificial intelligence is a contentious issue, to say the least. Some tout its potential to boost productivity, accelerate research and development, and improve health-care quality and delivery. Others warn that it will cause unemployment to skyrocket, exacerbate inequality, and generate vast ethical – even existential – risks.

In this Big Question, we ask Andrea Komlosy, Sami Mahroum, Stan Matwin, and Gabriela Ramos to assess the implications of the AI revolution that, in the wake of OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT, appears to be imminent, if not already here.