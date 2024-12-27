OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
PS Commentators’ Predictions for 2025
In a rapidly changing global landscape marked by geopolitical, economic, and political turbulence, forecasting is a perilous endeavor. But as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House in 2025, one thing can be said with certainty: it will be a bumpy ride.
Every December, Project Syndicate commentators identify the most important political, economic, and policy trends to watch in the year ahead. At the start of 2024, PS contributors predicted a tumultuous and pivotal year for global democracy, shaped by elections, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of potentially disruptive technologies. As we head into 2025, PS contributors foresee a make-or-break year for multilateralism and progress on climate change, with US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term casting a long shadow over global stability.