PS Commentators’ Best Reads in 2024

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and domestic polarization, this year’s recommended books explore the implications of technological innovation and a rapidly shifting global landscape. Ranging from historical narratives to in-depth reportage, they underscore the importance of multilateral cooperation and effective leadership.
As another tumultuous year draws to a close, Project Syndicate continues its annual tradition of inviting contributors to recommend the books that resonated most with them over the past 12 months. From sweeping analyses of the forces driving global capitalism to a biography of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V, this year’s selection covers a wide range of topics, genres, and perspectives. Drawing on history, philosophy, and the lessons of political activism and conflict resolution, these books shed light on today’s biggest challenges – and how we might begin to address them.
As another tumultuous year draws to a close, Project Syndicate continues its annual tradition of inviting contributors to recommend the books that resonated most with them over the past 12 months. From sweeping analyses of the forces driving global capitalism to a biography of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V, this year’s selection covers a wide range of topics, genres, and perspectives. Drawing on history, philosophy, and the lessons of political activism and conflict resolution, these books shed light on today’s biggest challenges – and how we might begin to address them.