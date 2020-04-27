Preventing Data Authoritarianism

RE: PROCESS VS CONTROL



The extent of data grabs especially through "REACT" have inherent imbalance issues with any use of the platform, and many others for the end user. The end-user on the Internet is NOT the client. Most of proprietary individual data identifiers have already been grabbed by FB, GOOGLE especially, and MS. Those are the retailers of the data grabs. The governmental and underlying financial data bases don't take too much further research to discover. The two primary data bases in the US for NoSQL are GT.M and Cache'. There are others internationally. All API's and all access, particularly through GIT, and other API systems allow for further real "targeting" and "surveillance" threats due to correlation of data that has already been stolen and then privatized and correlated from EPIC, and ESRI, probably the new JH system, and access code from further coding from OIS, and DOS, BASIC builds (examples of, and by no means the limiters to, or of.)



Yesterday, I reread the updated terms of agreement to subscribe to PS. As a subscriber, I pay to read the commentary that is submitted to PS, and these individuals are paid for syndication of their submissions. PS makes money on many levels from that syndication, including from subscriptions. Part of the "new business models" based on inter-action by commentary was the "new thing based on HTML" etc. etc. The new paradigm was the hype of "sharing" and "caring" based on global models of varying real and virtualized designs of human activities. PS as supposedly a non-profit corporate entity is reputed to be “what” in reality? Where is a reporting of annual business reports? Who owns the platform? Where is this organization incorporated? What laws regulate this platform? Where does it really get its funding from? What does PS really do to you and me during the various process of engagement? Etc. etc. etc. There are quite a number of disclosures for a reasonable non-profit corporate entity that are NOT disclosed.



There are quite a number of other questions, that any subscriber could consider. Such as, well, what was sold is not the real model of reputable business activities.

Are there any obvious contradictions in the privacy policy as written: https://www.project-syndicate.org/pages/privacy-policy VS the “general conditions” under the subheading of “terms of service”, under the heading of “Terms and Conditions”, which any user will find on that other option text link: https://www.project-syndicate.org/pages/terms-and-conditions.





I will now review publicly, based on the subscription disclosure by PS to any subscribers or users, certain sections of the "contract" between PS and any user, by any subscriber paying to use the website. You can find that contract way at the bottom in small print on the last line of the bottom banner on the first page of the PS website (as cited). That area is titled-



"3.3 You acknowledge that any submissions you make to the Services (i.e., user-generated content including but not limited to: comments, forum messages, reviews, text, video, audio and photographs, as well as computer code and applications) (each, a “Submission”) may be edited, removed, modified, published, transmitted, and displayed by Project Syndicate and you waive any rights you may have in having the material altered or changed in a manner not agreeable to you. Submissions made to the Services may also be included in our RSS feeds, APIs, and made available for republishing through other formats.



3.4 You grant PS a perpetual, nonexclusive, world-wide, royalty free, sub-licensable license to the Submissions, which includes without limitation the right for PS or any third party it designates, to use, copy, transmit, excerpt, publish, distribute, publicly display, publicly perform, create derivative works of, host, index, cache, tag, encode, modify, and adapt (including without limitation the right to adapt to streaming, downloading, broadcast, mobile, digital, thumbnail, scanning or other technologies) in any form or media now known or hereinafter developed, any Submission posted by you on or to the Services or any other website owned by PS, including any Submission posted on or to the Services through a third party."



This updated "contract" is different than the original "contract", back in 2011 or so, when I first subscribed to PS. And just how in the world am I supposed to know the new rules of the game, as updated on November of 2019, by PS, with no memorable notice to me as a loyal subscriber. The new software FLOWLI which is the platform for this syndicator has significantly different capabilities, than any original software that was initially used by PS. That is a very significant change, and has many implications for me, or any other user, and any data, that any user submits as any text in any comment to PS.



So I can't even imagine what those two paragraphs, that I quoted, from the bottom-line of this website, tells you, but I sure know what those two paragraphs tell me.



Not only is any text that I input to any comment section on this website going to be aggregated and sold to others to do with whatever they so desire, my name, and modifications to any context of anything that I may have written in a comment window on this website can also be changed at will by PS, or any third party for any reason that that third party may so desire, and whenever, at some later undefined date, which should be presumed as forever. So, anything that I may have written, can be changed significantly, and sold as if I wrote it. Which means, I have absolutely no control whatsoever over anything that was written, and associate with my name. However, the people that PS pays to write, and syndicate their text are paid. So, yes, PS is most definitely a syndicate that is NOT doing anything that allows me any aspect of any control, including any control over any association or any memory of my name.



I'd say that that contract sure does NOT give me any kind of contract at all in any sense of what any kind of reasonable person would, or should agree to.



When I initially subscribed to PS, it was a requirement to use your legal name to enter any comment into any comment window. Now what does that imply? Do I need to submit a flow chart from the originating NODE, which is my IP address, and then any contact and profile data that has been gleaned by the likes of certain other data platforms globally, and any certain governmental data platforms, and the subcontractors, primarily ORACLE, AWS, ESRI and a few others?



Once, any citizen any where is also only allowed levels of mobility and functionality based on "SOLD" medical data, then any citizen, as exemplified by the kind of contract on PS, have most definitely reached, and confirmed a really public market for only any citizen to BE ONLY un-named slaves to be allocated from one vicinity to another appropriately as desired by a few of the real CLIENTS internationally. These clients may be families or only the corporate entities of human family groups. The corporate entities are the projected, embodying of the egoistical personal desires of any of the individual human beings that can then strategically trade opportunistically, to meet their personal choices, and, or demands. This level of individual activities, and functional choices is beyond all reasonable conceptualization of imperialism, capitalism and all other forms of reasonable socially contracted governmental process. It is actually a process that is in-action worse that Totalitarianism. This process is a NOT GOOD process for incorporating data.



Thank you for the opportunity of reading your article. I have paid for that access based on extremely unreasonable and actually inherently evil terms. I am seriously thinking about terminating my subscription.



Based on the authoritarian, and really totalitarian demands of PS, I have done as I have been told as demanded by PS:



"1.2 We may change, add, or remove portions of these Terms of Service at any time, which shall become effective immediately upon posting. It is your responsibility to review these Terms of Service prior to each use of the Site and by continuing to use this Site, you agree to any changes."



Under the terms of the PS agreement, as a subscriber, I have no rights at all to anything, including my name. As a paying subscriber, I have to remember as a human being that I cannot even have the liberty to look at the PS site, without first reviewing, PS terms first, per ordered, as demanded by PS.



That process is not a contract. That process is a command. That process is a demand. That process is a CONTROL ONLY FUNCTION, if I desire to read any text on PS, as a paying subscriber. Who should be paying whom, what?



Under that other heading of Terms and Conditions, any data can be held up to 3 years. Now, if third party affiliates have that data, just what happens to my profile as correlated with any of the third party other data, including my name, that is accessed from any software platform developed from any code that can access any data from the NoSQL DATA BASES and others that are used globally by significant third parties, especially private entities at differing front-end and back-end functionary positions of access? What element of privacy is retained for any user that subscribes to PS, and then especially unwittingly, or wittingly enters any text into any comment box?



So now, I know the real truth, as I become only a nameless, disembodied entity? Am I then worthy or worthless?



Enjoy answering that question.



That's not too much to ask, and that does not appear to be addressed in the “contract???” that I have agreed to with absolutely no personal control for any change, at any time, based on any aspect of any whim by anyone at especially PS, but which can include any of the third party subcontracted platforms that are within the PS networked platforms, which probably includes everything known to mankind, presently and in to the future.



There is a moral to this story.



Be extremely careful to whom, what, where, how and why YOU submit at any time.



Is there any reason for me to even read anything on PS, let alone also pay for it, and especially with an implicit warning not to write any comment about any thing that is syndicated under the label or brand of Project Syndicate?



