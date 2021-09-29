tjackson1_healthworker Getty Images

New Summits

English

Care Over Growth

In short order, the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to recognize that our capitalist economic system privileges second-order priorities like wealth at the expense of first-order ones like health. The question now is whether we will seize the opportunity to rethink the economy for the era of climate change.

GUILDFORD – The sun rose resplendent over the highest town in the Alps at the beginning of last year. In a world that now seems more distant than the moon, the captains of capitalism had gathered for their annual jamboree. A cross between a beauty pageant and a religious rite, the World Economic Forum had been meeting in Davos for half a century to celebrate the “freedom” of the market.

But beneath the shiny surface lay the discernible cracks of a system in chronic disrepair. The snow above the town was thinner than at any time since the Forum’s first meeting in the early 1970s. In Australia, the fires that had burned through the long “black summer,” were raging still. It would turn out to be the warmest January on record.

Climate change was not the self-satisfied Davos crowd’s only concern. There was a growing recognition that the global economy had run into new and uncomfortable difficulties. These were variously attributed to a debt overhang, trade wars, or political populism in the hands of capricious leaders. Nobody could decide who was most at fault. But the damage was plain to see.

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

or

Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.

Register

Support High-Quality Commentary

For more than 25 years, Project Syndicate has been guided by a simple credo: All people deserve access to a broad range of views by the world's foremost leaders and thinkers on the issues, events, and forces shaping their lives. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, that mission is more important than ever – and we remain committed to fulfilling it.

But there is no doubt that we, like so many other media organizations nowadays, are under growing strain. If you are in a position to support us, please subscribe now.

As a subscriber, you will enjoy unlimited access to our On Point suite of long reads, book reviews, and insider interviews; Big Picture topical collections; Say More contributor interviews; Opinion Has It podcast features; The Year Ahead magazine, the full PS archive, and much more. You will also directly support our mission of delivering the highest-quality commentary on the world's most pressing issues to as wide an audience as possible.

By helping us to build a truly open world of ideas, every PS subscriber makes a real difference. Thank you.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/15Awyu9