When America Remade the World Economy

Jeffrey E. Garten is the author of Three Days at Camp David: How a Secret Meeting in 1971 Transformed the Global Economy, published last month by HarperCollins. He is Dean Emeritus of the Yale School of Management where he teaches courses on the global economy. He previously served in the Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Clinton administrations, and was a managing director of Lehman Brothers in the 1980s and the Blackstone Group in the 1990s.