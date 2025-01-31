OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
The Tragedy of Zhou Enlai
China’s longest-serving premier was a remarkably capable yet deeply flawed politician who tried, often in vain, to mitigate the impact of Mao’s disastrous policies. A new biography cuts through Communist Party propaganda to shed light on Zhou’s tumultuous life and the dehumanizing nature of politics under a totalitarian regime.
CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA – Among the architects of Chinese communism, Zhou Enlai’s role in both the 1949 revolution and the establishment of the new totalitarian regime was arguably second only to that of Mao Zedong.