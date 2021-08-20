The Opportunity in Aging

The global economy is rapidly eliminating more and more workers due to the increased used of AI Robotics system and the high-tech emphasis on using more and more efficient assembly systems.



This trend will, eventually, impact all age groups, not just the cohort of workers above 45 as identified in the excellent article. The larger social, and economic, question is one of deciding whether the total direct and indirect costs of creating a larger and larger group of people who are on a form of the British Dole welfare support is, in fact, over time, likely to be overshadowing the naked profits global corporations will be distributing to a smaller and smaller investor group-in a low-tax environment.



So what option do workers have in all our developed countries? Which jobs are not likely to be automated, or out sourced? And how will voters exercise enough social common sense to motivate politicians to fund these sections of the economy with livable wages and benefits?



In the top ten job areas, unsurprisingly, those with deep human-contact needs stand out: 1. Teachers, 2. Nurses, 3. Doctors, 4. Maintenance, 5. Mechanics, 6. Councelors, 7. Police, 8. Firemen, 9. Entertainment and 10. Faith & Coaching. The teaching shortage across the developed world is painful to watch; it begs for the return of Elders to share their skills, patience and wisdom with our children.



Many studies in national health indexes clearly demonstrate that all people benefit from being in employed, useful positions as long as they are capable of being of help to other people. Having re-training options and goals for individual lives that are, increasingly, being extended into the 70s-80s-90s is challenging, but very doable. The National Health Costs indexes that show how the aggregate costs of supporting an increasing mass of people between 55-90 who are choosing not to be a productive participant of the work force are already exceeding the ability of pension funds, public and corporate, to sustain.



The thesis that is is economically cheaper to find meaningful career paths for all employable adults deserves critical analysis, and long-term focus. The consequences of not developing effective re-training options could end up being as meaningful as the cost-benefit analysis is for simply incarcerating an increasing number of people: It's not cost-effective, and nor is it compassionate solution.



Dr. Mourshed and her research team have made a compelling argument for helping all people find useful, meaningful and productive work.