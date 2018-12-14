Making Climate Change Matter

Show paragraph

Your whole world revolves around the idea of climate change being dangerous. That's all you hear about in your universe. Without the possibility that climate change may be dangerous, the billions governments (i.e., taxpayers) spend annually on the issue would be a fraction of that spending and you would, most likely , be employed in another less satisfying career at a far lower wage or not employed at all. Furthermore, you most likely wouldn't be taking those expensive, taxpayer funded annual trips to all those interesting and expensive venues, hanging out with all those people with the same faith-based alarmist ideology you possess. Of course you truly believe that climate change will be dangerous, some day. That some day keeps being pushed further into the future. Even the change from the idea of "Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming" to "Climate Change" is revealing. That change was imposed on the Alarmist community when the dangerous warming we kept hearing about in the nineteen eighties (Hanson) and nineties did not materialize on schedule. Climate Change, well whatever happens can be blamed on the climate changing because the climate has always changed due to natural factors, whether it's the changing level of sunspot activity, the changing path of the earth's rotation around the sun, the changing tilt of the earth axis of rotation, the changing ocean currents and other natural factors about which we are still unaware. U.S. President Eisenhower in his Farewell Address warned about what has in fact happened. Here are the exact words from that address: "The prospect of domination of the Nation's scholars by Federal employment, project allocations and the power of money is ever present - and is gravely to be regarded." "Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite." Wow, was that prescient. His full address can easily be found on the internet. As you well know, there is no empirically derived evidence, using the scientific method, that carbon dioxide will cause catastrophic warming. There never will be because we do not have a control earth "without humans" against which to measure the anthropogenic impacts on our earth. Yours is a faith-base science because you must have faith that the climate computer models programmed by fallible humans have correctly captured all of the many natural and anthropogenic forces that influence global temperatures. Yours is a faith-based alarmism that takes on faith that the historical record has accurately captured the "earth's" temperature, including over the vast expanse of oceans which cover 70% of the earth, before the satellite era. In addition, anthropogenic impacts include far more than release of CO2 from the burning of fossil fuels. One in particular that is IMO under appreciated by the "Alarmist" community is the Urban Heat Island effect. Then there is deforestation, agricultural practices, and the raising of livestock. Consequently, CO2 is just one aspect of the anthropogenic release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Finally, but I could write a book about this subject, which others have done, there is a growing chorus of highly qualified scientists who are pushing back against the "Alarmism". For example, some of the former scientists and engineers, now retired, who participated in the Apollo Project (landing a man on the moon) have formed a team that has studied the science supporting "climate alarmism" and found it sorely lacking. You can find the results of their work by Googling "The Right Climate Stuff". I would also direct you to Anthony Watts' blog "WATTSUPWITHTHAT" and search for the late Hal Lewis' resignation letter from the American Physical Society. Also check out using Google search Will Happer, emeritus professor of physics at Princeton, and Patrick Moore, one of the founders of Greenpeace, both of whom think the benefits of higher CO2 levels are under appreciated. Then there is Richard Lindzen, emeritus professor of meteorology at MIT, and Judith Curry, retired head of the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences" at Georgia Tech, who both think the "alarmism" is overdone and the uncertainties under reported. Roger Pielke, Jr., a scientist who has studied the earth's weather, pushes back against the "alarmists' claims that there has been an increase in extreme weather events caused by global warming, which warming all have agreed has happened to a mild extent since the end of the Little Ice Age. Regards,