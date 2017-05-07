Macron’s Immediate Challenge

Transcript
Emmanuel Macron may be sure of becoming the next President of France, but he is still a long way from being able to implement his plan to transform France from a statist, rigid, and sputtering economy into a Scandinavian-style powerhouse, in which populists return to the margins of political life.
What stands in his way is France’s National Assembly, which is to be elected in June. If a coalition of parties opposed to his En Marche ! movement were to win and appoint a prime minister, Macron would face a period of what we French call cohabitation. Macron would find himself in virtually a titular role, with a hostile prime minister holding most executive powers.
To avoid this prospect, Macron’s En Marche ! will have to come, literally from nothing, to dominate the parliament. To make sure he gets a comfortable majority in parliament to implement his program, Macron will have to get MPs from other parties, from the center right and center left to join a coalition with En Marche.
Such a coalition would be centered around a limited number of key reforms: labor market reforms, tax reform, education reform, which all participants see as priorities to modernize the French economy. One thus talks about “une majorité de projet.”
Francois Bayrou from the centrist Mouvement démocrate is already supporting Macron. Others from the center right, such as Jean-Louis Borloo or from the center left are also waiting in the wings, as is Manuel Valls, the former socialist Prime Minister. And from the center-right party Les Républicains, Christian Estrosi, President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Benoist Apparu, and other personalities close to Alain Juppé, have expressed interest in joining Macron’s reform process after the parliamentary elections.
If Macron plays his cards well, shows resolve, but also listens and resists the temptation to behave like a new Napoleon, he will successfully replace the old left-right divide in French politics with a reformist/conservative split. In doing so to push his bold reform agenda, Macron will make history and become a beacon of hope for progressives everywhere.
CommentsHide Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.
This commentary does not yet have any comments. Log in or register to be the first to leave a comment.
PS authors in concise videos
The Coming Brexit Breakdown?
Mark Leonard explains why the UK-EU divorce negotiations could lead to calamity for both sides.
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.
Fatal Attraction
The Economic Promise of Climate-Smart Infrastructure
Joaquim Levy touts efforts to improve the risk profile of investments that would boost growth and reduce poverty.
How Eastern Europe Blew Up the West
Maciej Kisilowski explains why Viktor Orbán’s brand of “illiberal democracy” has succeeded as a political innovation.
A Middle East Peace Agenda for 2017
Abdullah Gül says the spillover effects of conflicts throughout the region will demand a response this year.
Where leading minds confront big questions
Navigating the New Abnormal
Jeffrey D. Sachs discusses the failings of liberal democracy, the politics of immigration, and geopolitical threats with Sławomir Sierakowski.
The Making of a Peacemaker: An Interview with President Juan Manuel Santos
Juan Manuel Santos and Shlomo Ben-Ami discuss the making of Colombia’s historic peace accord with the FARC guerrillas.
Reviews the world’s required reading
What Next for Trump and Xi?
Rana Mitter reviews seven recent books that provide a glimpse of what the future of Sino-US relations may hold in store.
The World That Made Trump
Michael Burleigh reviews four new books on international affairs by Bill Emmott, James Kirchick, Michael Mandelbaum, and Richard Haass.
More space for big ideas.
The Fall of the French Ruling Class?
Hugo Drochon sees in France’s presidential election the decline of a cosseted elite – if not the institutions that reproduce it.
Who Owns History?
Lawrence Weschler takes sides in the incendiary debate that erupted at this year’s Whitney Biennial over a white artist’s depiction of the murdered teenager Emmett Till.
“America First’s” First Crack-Up
Tony Smith marks the centenary of America’s entry into World War I by examining the birth of the US-led international order and its prospects for survival in the Trump era.
Experts review the experts’ views
A Turning Point for Europe
Benedicta Marzinotto surveys arguments by Project Syndicate commentators about the state of the EU on the eve of the French election – and sees hope for the future.
Industry by Design?
Christopher Smart weighs in on arguments by Project Syndicate commentators about the proper role of industrial policy in the twenty-first century.
The Anatomy of Populist Economics
Brigitte Granville taps insights from Anne Krueger, Jan-Werner Mueller, Michael Sandel, and other Project Syndicate commentators to examine why so many voters have embraced facile policies and populist politics.
Your guide to the best thinking on current events
One Hundred Days of Disquietude
As the Trump presidency reaches its 100th day, Project Syndicate commentators survey an altered US and global terrain.
Problems from Hell
As destabilizing and intractable crises become the order of the day, Project Syndicate commentators explain why things could get even worse.
Trump’s Economic Labyrinth
As the US administration’s economic agenda takes shape, Project Syndicate commentators ask why it remains impossible to decipher.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Bill Emmott on The Fate of the West
Bill Emmott discusses his latest book with PS Contributing Editor John Andrews, Financial News columnist David Wighton, and Christoph Winder from Der Standard.
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Brexit
Nouriel Roubini discusses the UK, Europe, and US protectionism with Philippe Legrain, Visiting Fellow at the LSE, Bilanz’s Melanie Loos, and Mathias Ohanian of Handelszeitung.
Stability at Bay
The Transitions of 2016
Christine Lagarde hitches the global economy's prospects to China and the Fed.
How to Fight Jihadi Terrorism
George Soros worries that Western societies are walking into the trap set for them by ISIS and its ilk.
Exporting the Chinese Model
Francis Fukuyama asks what lies ahead for China's geopolitically momentous "One Belt, One Road" strategy.