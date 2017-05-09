Macron’s Scandi-Solution for France

Transcript
The presidential campaign revealed the French people to be increasingly frustrated and angry. If Macron fails to address their grievances, the populist challenge will only grow.
Macron’s plan is nothing if not bold. He wants to revive France’s moribund economy by transforming its growth model. But his is not the free-market agenda; he looks to Scandinavia for solutions.
What Macron likes about the Scandinavian model is that it combines a high degree of labor-market flexibility and encouragement of innovation with high levels of social protection. It is this universal safety net that has enabled Scandinavia to adapt to the pressures of globalization, and to leave developed countries like France behind on most measures of economic performance.
France has a famously rigid labor market. People fear losing their jobs, because they receive neither proper training nor adequate compensation if they do. So, one of Macron’s first steps will be to extend social protection to previously excluded groups such as the self-employed and to rebuild professional training.
Macron’s plan to boost the labor market’s efficiency doesn’t stop there. He will push for collective bargaining to take place directly at the firm, not the national, level. Other key elements include education reforms to ensure social mobility and equality of opportunity, and a more flexible pension system, as people change jobs and sectors frequently.
Macron’s plans to encourage innovation depend on tax reform. He wants to exempt financial assets from the annual wealth tax, lower the corporate income tax from 33% to 25%, and tax individual capital income at a flat 30% rate thereby converging to the Swedish system.
This program should help reduce unemployment and promote higher and more inclusive growth, thereby addressing the increasing anger and frustration within the French population. But first Macron will have to get it through French parliament.
CommentsHide Comments
Be the first to leave a comment.
This commentary does not yet have any comments. Log in or register to be the first to leave a comment.
PS authors in concise videos
The Le Pen Legacy
Christine Ockrent says Marine Le Pen has brought the party her father started out of the political wilderness, and that populism is far from banished in France.
Macron’s Immediate Challenge
Philippe Aghion thinks Macron’s new political movement, En Marche !, could lead a political realignment following next month’s National Assembly election.
Fatal Attraction
The Economic Promise of Climate-Smart Infrastructure
Joaquim Levy touts efforts to improve the risk profile of investments that would boost growth and reduce poverty.
How Eastern Europe Blew Up the West
Maciej Kisilowski explains why Viktor Orbán’s brand of “illiberal democracy” has succeeded as a political innovation.
A Middle East Peace Agenda for 2017
Abdullah Gül says the spillover effects of conflicts throughout the region will demand a response this year.
Where leading minds confront big questions
Navigating the New Abnormal
Jeffrey D. Sachs discusses the failings of liberal democracy, the politics of immigration, and geopolitical threats with Sławomir Sierakowski.
The Making of a Peacemaker: An Interview with President Juan Manuel Santos
Juan Manuel Santos and Shlomo Ben-Ami discuss the making of Colombia’s historic peace accord with the FARC guerrillas.
Reviews the world’s required reading
What Next for Trump and Xi?
Rana Mitter reviews seven recent books that provide a glimpse of what the future of Sino-US relations may hold in store.
The World That Made Trump
Michael Burleigh reviews four new books on international affairs by Bill Emmott, James Kirchick, Michael Mandelbaum, and Richard Haass.
More space for big ideas.
The Fall of the French Ruling Class?
Hugo Drochon sees in France’s presidential election the decline of a cosseted elite – if not the institutions that reproduce it.
Who Owns History?
Lawrence Weschler takes sides in the incendiary debate that erupted at this year’s Whitney Biennial over a white artist’s depiction of the murdered teenager Emmett Till.
“America First’s” First Crack-Up
Tony Smith marks the centenary of America’s entry into World War I by examining the birth of the US-led international order and its prospects for survival in the Trump era.
Experts review the experts’ views
A Turning Point for Europe
Benedicta Marzinotto surveys arguments by Project Syndicate commentators about the state of the EU on the eve of the French election – and sees hope for the future.
Industry by Design?
Christopher Smart weighs in on arguments by Project Syndicate commentators about the proper role of industrial policy in the twenty-first century.
The Anatomy of Populist Economics
Brigitte Granville taps insights from Anne Krueger, Jan-Werner Mueller, Michael Sandel, and other Project Syndicate commentators to examine why so many voters have embraced facile policies and populist politics.
Your guide to the best thinking on current events
One Hundred Days of Disquietude
As the Trump presidency reaches its 100th day, Project Syndicate commentators survey an altered US and global terrain.
Problems from Hell
As destabilizing and intractable crises become the order of the day, Project Syndicate commentators explain why things could get even worse.
Trump’s Economic Labyrinth
As the US administration’s economic agenda takes shape, Project Syndicate commentators ask why it remains impossible to decipher.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Bill Emmott on The Fate of the West
Bill Emmott discusses his latest book with PS Contributing Editor John Andrews, Financial News columnist David Wighton, and Christoph Winder from Der Standard.
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Brexit
Nouriel Roubini discusses the UK, Europe, and US protectionism with Philippe Legrain, Visiting Fellow at the LSE, Bilanz’s Melanie Loos, and Mathias Ohanian of Handelszeitung.
Stability at Bay
The Transitions of 2016
Christine Lagarde hitches the global economy's prospects to China and the Fed.
How to Fight Jihadi Terrorism
George Soros worries that Western societies are walking into the trap set for them by ISIS and its ilk.
Exporting the Chinese Model
Francis Fukuyama asks what lies ahead for China's geopolitically momentous "One Belt, One Road" strategy.