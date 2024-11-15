OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
To Win Back Voters, Democrats Should Let Trump Be Trump
Instead of fighting tooth and nail to block Donald Trump’s agenda, Democrats should allow voters to experience the full impact of the president-elect’s extremist policies. By playing the long game, they could expose the destructiveness of Trump’s agenda and regain the votes of America's working class.
BOSTON – In her moving concession speech, US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris urged her supporters not to give in to despair. “The light of America’s promise,” she said, “will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.” Other prominent Democrats, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, echoed her defiance. Senator Elizabeth Warren has already outlined a plan for Congressional Democrats to “slow or sometimes limit Trump’s destruction.”