Is Sunak “the One” for the UK?

The United Kingdom’s third prime minister this year has his work cut out for him. Food prices in the country surged by 11.6% in October, the economy is teetering on the brink of recession, and, after three years of Boris Johnson and barely six weeks of Liz Truss, the credibility of Britain’s government is on life support.

In this Big Question, we ask Diane Coyle, Antara Haldar, Harold James, and Anatole Kaletsky whether Rishi Sunak is up to the challenge of leading the country.