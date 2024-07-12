OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Industrial Policy Is Back. Now What?
How to design effective industrial policies has suddenly become a hot – and divisive – topic among economist and policymakers. Even those who agree that governments should intervene in the economy to bolster productivity, increase competitiveness, and tackle social and environmental challenges differ sharply on the details.