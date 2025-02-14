OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Germany at a Crossroads
The German economy is struggling with stagnating growth, a rapidly aging population, and declining competitiveness. Without decisive, coordinated action from both the public and private sectors, the country could once again find itself becoming known as the “sick man of Europe.”
BERLIN – Germany’s role as the motor of the European economy is at risk. Growth has been anemic since 2019 as the country grapples with profound structural challenges: an aging population, a tight labor market, declining productivity growth, and unprecedented levels of policy uncertainty.