Holiday 2023 Reading List

Every other week in the Read More newsletter – available for free to all registered Project Syndicate users – we highlight new and noteworthy works written by PS contributors. This holiday season, we present a selection of books that you don’t want to miss.

Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson

Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity

The authors say: “Progress and Power provides the thousand-year backstory for ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence. We have been struggling with the consequences of automation at least since watermills and windmills spread across medieval Europe. Contrary to today’s conventional wisdom, new technology does not necessarily bring shared prosperity. Countervailing powers are always needed to press for higher wages and better working (and living) conditions. With highly capable AI coming at us unbelievably fast, Power and Progress offers a way to understand the technology’s likely impact – and how we can steer progress onto a more positive and inclusive path.”

