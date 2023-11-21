Holiday 2023 Reading List

Every other week in the Read More newsletter – available for free to all registered Project Syndicate users – we highlight new and noteworthy works written by PS contributors. This holiday season, we present a selection of books that you don’t want to miss.
The authors say: “Progress and Power provides the thousand-year backstory for ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence. We have been struggling with the consequences of automation at least since watermills and windmills spread across medieval Europe. Contrary to today’s conventional wisdom, new technology does not necessarily bring shared prosperity. Countervailing powers are always needed to press for higher wages and better working (and living) conditions. With highly capable AI coming at us unbelievably fast, Power and Progress offers a way to understand the technology’s likely impact – and how we can steer progress onto a more positive and inclusive path.”
Dani Rodrik
identifies blind spots in mainstream economics, worries that the US-China rivalry will undermine “healthy” globalization, highlights flaws in prevailing approaches to free-trade agreements, and more.
“Our future is bright,” Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in a recent speech, “but the road ahead will not be smooth.” Given his country’s enormous debts and imploding property sector – which have already spurred the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to slash their growth forecasts – that might be the economic understatement of the year.
Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson
Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity
