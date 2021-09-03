Green National Accounting

This is a great essay, in terms of its own purposes.



There is a defense of GDP, however, which is that most people need commercial employment ("jobs") to live, and GDP correlates with jobs. That's true even if the jobs are busy-work that produce nothing or if they produce "bads" like pollution.



Green Accounting correlates with welfare of the person who is employed and gets the average income. GDP is about the percentage who are unemployed.



The great thing about Green Accounting is that it gives political credit to additional jobs that clean up the bads, and to jobs that are needed to produce goods in more labor-intensive ways that reduce output of bads in the first place.



In a hypothetical "communist" society, everyone would get basic needs separately from jobs (sort of like capitalists get now) and Green Accounting would be the only kind of accounting you'd need.